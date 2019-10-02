The 10th Annual Wade’s Ride benefit and auction will be held this Saturday at the Clint Bowyer Community Building.
As with past years, all proceeds from the ride will be donated to the Wade Barrett Memorial Fund, which seeks to provide education on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, supports Newman Regional Health’s swaddle program and provides public services such as local Community Baby Shower outreaches. The fund is named in honor of Wade Barrett, the infant son of Mikie and Gail Barrett who died of SIDS in 2010.
“It feels really good to have the ride again this year because I wasn’t sure we’d make it this far,” Gail Barrett said. “It’s just really nice to have that money coming in so we can sustain our programs and expand them. We’ll actually be helping Morris County put on a Community Baby Shower for the first time this winter, and we’re really excited to be involved in that. We want to be able to help other counties in other endeavors, too.”
Having established the ride as an important local event over the years, Barrett said Saturday’s is setting up to be one of the biggest, and most varied, yet.
“This year, we changed the route of the motorcycle ride for the first time,” Barrett said. “Riders are going to be heading through Eskridge, Alma, Council Grove and Strong City. Instead of our usual bicycle ride, we’re doing a 5K so it all stays here in town. The run will take place in the neighborhoods around the fairgrounds.
“Registration is going to start pretty early this year because of the longer motorcycle route. We’re going to start registering people at about 7 a.m. or 7:30. Registration for the 5K will start at 10 a.m., but the run actually starts at 11 a.m. Riders will be able to take off as early as 8 a.m., though.”
Even if visitors don’t choose to participate in the ride or the run, they can still assist the fund by purchasing a $10 lunch plate beginning at 11 a.m. The auction will be held soon after and includes a wide variety of appealing items.
“We got a hold of a full-sized, signed helmet from Patrick Mahomes, and we’re planning to raffle that off,” Barrett said. “People can buy tickets for that the day off, or buy them from us beforehand if they can’t make the event. Besides the helmet, we have everything from power tools to TVs and gift certificates, really all kinds of stuff with about 50 auction items, so I would encourage people to come check it out.”
Those looking to make donations to the Wade Barrett Memorial Fund or ask questions about the ride can visit the Wade’s Warrior Facebook page, @wadeswarriors2010, for more information.
