Imaginarium, a local STEM education center and makerspace, invites the public to its grand opening from 3:30 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Attendees will be offered a chance to view the space, register for courses onsite, meet with instructors, and enter for a chance to win free classes.
Located in the Emporia Main Street Incubator Space at 729 Commercial St., Imaginarium provides a place for young makers, creators, and entrepreneurs to explore and build within the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Founded in 2022 by two experienced educators, Melanie Curtis and Dell Jacob, the organization plans to offer classes, camps, courses for homeschooled students, and educational opportunities for area schools.
“We are excited to open the doors and introduce the community to Imaginarium,” said Jacob and Curtis. “We’ve had an overwhelming response to class enrollment!”
Most Imaginarium classes will be held during the evenings Monday-Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. in 30 to 60-minute increments. Classes are set to begin on September 6th, with online registration happening now.
Visit emporiaimaginarium.org to view a complete list of classes and to register.
Imaginarium is the second tenant to fill the Incubator Space at Emporia Main Street since the space was developed in 2019.
“Imaginarium fills a need in the region,” explains Casey Woods, Executive Director for Emporia Main Street. “Parents and grandparents who want to give their students a leg up in this evolving world will take advantage of this local resource. We see a bright future ahead for Imaginarium and look forward to partnering with the organization.”
For more information on the Grand Opening Celebration or to inquire about classes, please contact Melanie Curtis or Dell Jacob at 620-208-6363 or visit them online at emporiaimaginarium.org. For more information on the Incubator Space at Emporia Main Street, please contact Casey Woods at 620-340-6430 or at mstreet@emporia-kansas.gov.
