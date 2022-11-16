Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh has announced his office will join the Kansas Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies across the state for a Thanksgiving seatbelt enforcement initiative.
Between Nov. 19 - 27, the Chase County Sheriff's Office will take part in the "Thanksgiving safe arrival" traffic enforcement campaign.
Deputies will be enforcing Kansas Statutes for the safety of occupants inside vehicles including but not limited to seatbelts. Click it. Don’t risk it.
Buckle Up and arrive alive this Thanksgiving.
The program is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
