HARTFORD -- With just three starters returning, the Hartford football team is hoping to build on last year’s accomplishments.
The Jaguars went 6-4 in 2020, winning their first home playoff game in years before falling to Crest in the second round. They were also district runners-up to fellow Lyon County League opponent Lebo.
“Overall, I thought we did very well,” said fifth-year head coach Colten Barrett.
Now, though, it’s time for Hartford to take the next step.
“I’m a big proponent of getting better every year if we can, so not only improving our record but improving our standing in the LCL, in our own league,” Barrett said. “Last year, we were one game short of a district title, and this year we feel like that’s our step that we need to take.”
And while there’s not a plethora of experience on his roster, Barrett believes that the returners he does have are ready to carry a heavy load.
Shayden Sull is a senior running back who has rushed for over 1,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in each of the past two seasons.
“He’s been the main focus point for our team,” Barrett said. “He’s been our number one guy for three years now. We’re looking to have a monster season out of him at the running back position.”
Tyler Stuck is a two-year starter on the offensive line whom Barrett said will “be our leader up front.”
“I’m looking for a big year from him,” he said.
Ali Smith is going into his junior year at quarterback for the Jaguars, a role he played for the team in 2020.
“He took big strides last year for us at the quarterback spot,” Barrett said. “He is looking to take another step. He really is in control of our offense, knows what we want to do.”
All three of them will also play on the defensive side of the ball.
Barrett is also expecting seniors A.J. Navarro and Devon Smith to step into impactful roles this season as well.
Last year, Hartford’s strength was its size, but Barrett most of those players graduated. However, the team has added a good deal of athleticism, so much so that this year its strength is its quickness.
“The biggest thing that we struggled with with the games that we lost, in our four losses last year was that we weren’t the fastest team on the field and we weren’t the most athletic,” Barrett said. “Our size got worn down and that speed overtook us. Getting to more of a speed game and getting a lot more athleticism on the field is definitely an area of strength for us.”
All of 2020’s starting wide receivers and tight ends graduated, meaning that this year’s receivers won’t have much time to get their feet under them before being relied on to help take some pressure off the running game.
“Replacing our passing attack is something that we’ve got to shore up and find some answers,” Barrett said.
On the other side of the ball, graduation has deprived Hartford of both of last year’s starting linebackers, leaving some holes right in the middle of the Jaguar defense.
“That’s a big concern for us,” Barrett said. “I’m trying to find the right pieces, the right guys to stick in those linebacker spots to help us move forward with our defense.”
But all in all, Barrett is pleased with the progress the team continues to make each year and is excited about the opportunity ahead of this year’s group.
“We’ve gotten better every year,” he said. “I think our program’s in a really good spot. I think our kids understand what we want and what we believe in. Being able to see that continue to grow with our younger guys is definitely going to be one of the biggest areas that we’ll work on this season.”
Hartford will head to Shawnee for a week one matchup with Maranatha Christian Academy at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Jaguars trounced the Eagles 64-14 last season.
