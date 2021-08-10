Janet Carol Deforest Fish of Madison, Kansas was born on December 28, 1945 and passed away peacefully in Granada Hills, California on July 29, 2021 at the age of 75.
She is survived by her loving children, Tim, Amber, Megan, and Fred; grandchildren, Rogan, Aiden, Roman, and Claire, as well as her sister, Kay Sharp. Janet is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Larry Fish and parents, Vern Deforest and Dorothy Strong and step-father, James Strong.
Janet was raised in Long Beach, California and graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School. Foremost, Janet was a mother, homemaker, and artist. Janet and Larry relocated to Emporia, where Larry grew up, and eventually Madison where they enjoyed their retirement together. Janet spent many years creating art in the form of doll making and painting. She enjoyed exploring and talking about spiritual issues and supporting her friends through difficult times.
Cremation is planned with services private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.