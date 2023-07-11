There are five important factors to consider in selecting a college after high school graduation.
1. Do they have good faculty advisors in the various departments? There is a wide variation in high school experiences that a scheduling computer will never recognize. The experience faculty advisor will detect the strengths of your high school coursework and your motivation in person-to-person discussion. Two students may have similar records, but the advisor may recommend one student attempt a test-out based on the student’s eager and genuine prior performance, but route an uninspired student with weak online credits to take a basic route under a faculty member who just might “connect” with them.
Some professors will see hidden abilities and encourage a student to take an additional elective that may be critical to their future life. Really fortunate students encounter professors who take a specific interest in them, and will follow the students’ careers after they have graduated.
2. Are most faculty full time and committed to teaching and advising students? The new higher education business model more-and-more sees teachers as adjuncts. Come in to teach a class and leave. Often with no campus office. “Temps” provide the institution with “financial flexibility.” But it generates jobs where a degreed teacher lives on poverty wages, driving among two or three institutions to deliver cookbook courses. But give grades that are very low and another lenient instructor will replace them.
One variation is the research university where the professor is mainly hired to conduct research. Their course load is taught by graduate students. Some research professors do not even receive a salary, but must support themselves by writing research grants that pay their salary. Such research professors and graduate teachers usually make poor undergraduate advisors. Choose a school where teaching is a least 51% of a professor’s job.
3. Do they offer a range of majors across many possible vocations? On average, over 60% of college students change their major at least once, resulting in the average U.S. full-time college student taking five-and-a-half years to complete a degree. Today’s American student is isolated from our current complex world. Television and other media in no way represent the reality of today’s professions. But when you attend a variety of general education courses, you have a greater chance of encountering a field that you really enjoy. Switching to that field and working under advisors and professors who know their field makes life better. When you discover “your” vocation, we often say that you will never work a day in your life, since you are showing up early to do something you really love.
4. Are nearly all courses taught face-to-face in relatively small classrooms, not large lecture halls? The clear learning loss in K–12 during the last three years of pandemic have solidly proven that online or screen-reading education does not work for 90%-plus of students. But sitting in a large lecture hall that holds hundreds of students and extends back 20 rows is hardly any better. “Lecturing” is wrongly demeaned as ineffective, but it is very effective when conducted in a classroom with no more than five or six rows of seats going back. That is how far back a teacher can read students’ eye pupils, detecting those who understand (“aha”) from those who do not (“huh?”). Then, by having the classmate who understands provide an example, the student who did not understand, now does. Lecture to three different classes means presenting three slightly different lectures customized to the understanding of each set of students.
5. Will you have the opportunity to live in housing with fellow classmates? Yes, you attend classes, listen to the professor and read textbooks to learn. But learning does not stop when you exit the classroom door. It continues as you discuss subject issues as well as current events with classmates at meals, with roommates in the dormitory, and participate in campus activities outside of class.
Especially important is out-of-class contact with students from other cities, other states and other countries. Here you gain an understanding of the differences among cultures, social values and perceptions of government, as well as learn of the universal love of family, etc.
Nearly two decades ago, as chair of my department, I received a letter from a retiring head of a science company. He described how he came to my university long ago, uncertain of whether he could perform college-level work. A fine professor (now deceased) served as his advisor and mentor, and worked with care to steer him through the appropriate early coursework that provided him with the confidence to move ahead and eventually secure his masters and doctoral degrees, and ability to found and run his company. “And I will be contacting your university foundation to provide $200,000 for student scholarships,” he concluded.
But no one cares to donate to an online or other impersonal college with computer-driven advising and temporary teachers. And they shouldn’t.
