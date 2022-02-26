Special to The Gazette
“Youth Advancing Social Justice: How to Be a Changemaker” is the theme of the 2022 Bonner and Bonner Diversity Lecture: Civic Leadership for the Common Good.
The event on Thursday, March 3, features Autumn Rose Miskweminanocsqua (Raspberry Star Woman) Williams, who was raised on the Shinnecock Reservation in Southampton, New York.
According to Williams, being immersed in her culture from birth has given her pride in her Black and Indigenous heritage that is the foundation for the work she does today.
Williams was crowned Miss Teen Shinnecock at the age of 16, which allowed her the opportunity to travel across the United States and learn about the indigenous experience outside of her Shinnecock community. Following college, she was crowned Miss Native American USA 2017-18 and began yet another journey to learn more about her people. Being Miss Teen Shinnecock, attending college, and being Miss Native American USA were important growing periods of her life that allowed her to learn about the world and people around her as well as look within.
The Bonner and Bonner Diversity Lecture Series was established in 1992 by Drs. Thomas and Mary Bonner, ESU’s first and second African American faculty members. In 2015 the Honors College, with its focus on civic leadership for the common good, assumed the responsibility of sponsoring and organizing this landmark annual event.
The 2022 event is sponsored by the ESU Honors College; Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and Union Activities Council. It begins at 7 p.m. in Albert Taylor Hall inside Plumb Hall on the ESU campus. The lecture is free and open to the public. Unlike previous years, tickets are not required to attend.
Sounds like a great lecture. We plan to go.
