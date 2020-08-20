Lyon County commissioners discussed the results of a long-awaited county housing study during a regularly-scheduled meeting Thursday morning at the courthouse.
Presented by Ignite Emporia Director Rob Gilligan and Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanine McKenna, the review — which was conducted by Omaha-based RDG Planning & Design — pinpointed areas of need regarding the county’s ability to attract new residents to the community with affordable housing. The report also provided a look at population numbers and trends in each municipality, revealing much stagnation for the better part of the last 20 years.
“The report kind of shows us that one of the things that is a limiting factor for our growth is the availability of housing,” Gilligan said. “It also shows that if we could increase the amount of quality housing we’re developing within Lyon County to the level that we used to be at before the early 2000s recession, we could see a population growth from anywhere between .15% and .25% per year.”
“When I first started hearing about the shortage of housing in the area, it was hard to wrap my brain around,” added Commissioner Scott Briggs. “I couldn’t really believe it. But, in the private sector, we had Simmons as an employer step in and tell us, ‘We cannot attract employees because we do not have the housing.’ … It became a lot clearer to me at that point.”
One of the most pressing areas of need, the report suggested, was additional housing in the $125,000 to $200,000 range. Gilligan said that when such houses go up for sale in the area, they typically stay on the market for less than three weeks, making the buying process especially difficult for those looking to migrate to the area from outside communities.
“The median time that a home spends on the MLS, which is the Multiple Listing Service, is somewhere between 16 and 20 days,” he said. “To give some perspective, it usually takes about 30 days for a home to close which means that the majority of our homes that are being sold are already sold prior to even going on the market … So, if you’re looking to move into the community and don’t have those good connections [with real estate agents] that other local residents may have yet, that opportunity doesn’t exist for you.”
Moving forward, McKenna said addressing the problem would be a matter of collaboration on not just the county level, but with various cities and townships in addition to non-profit organizations. Her hope was to help the City of Emporia gain a “rural” designation through the USDA, which she viewed as an important next step in gaining necessary funding.
“The USDA has some really nice grants out there for housing,” she said. “We are just above that population line [for the designation] … For instance, we’re very comparable to Dodge City in terms of population. They were able to find that showing people per capita within that rural area would designate them as a rural area. We would like to do the same thing … that would open up a lot of opportunity for us.”
In other business, commissioners officially approved an approximate $31.2 million budget for 2021. The budget — which features a lowering of expenses from last year and an additional $200,000 allocation to public health entities due to COVID-19 — had been finalized and published for two weeks, but was required to go through a public hearing which passed without comment Thursday.
As previously noted by County Controller Dan Williams, this edition of the budget will see a mill decrease of about 4 - from 59.73 to 55.71. Property valuations in the county increased by about 5%as well according to County Appraiser Ryan Janzen.
“The reason why we’re able to [have this mill decrease] is because of the changes in valuation, and we also originally had set 2020 to pay for the radio project with a lump sum, which was about $4 million,” Williams said while presenting preliminary budget outlines during a July 3 commission meeting. “Because of the COVID pandemic and the money we’re spending on that, we didn’t know how everything was going to go. We made a decision to run the lease instead of paying for it.”
