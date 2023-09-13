The Emporia Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in east Emporia last month.
According to EPD Captain Lisa Hayes, on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 11:53 a.m., the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received a call of a shooting in the eastern part of Emporia.
"The caller indicated a gun went off and someone was struck in the leg," Hayes said. "Emporia Police responded and learned there were 2 people shot. Both people were transported to Newman Regional Health by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. All parties involved have been contacted and are cooperating with the investigation."
No arrests have been made and EPD has not released the names of victims or potential suspects. The case remains under investigation and will be sent to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office for review upon completion.
