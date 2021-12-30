The Emporia Gazette
A 19-year-old man is now facing felony charges after he allegedly spray-painted swastikas on several local businesses — and caused more than $1,000 in damages.
Isaac A. Lawrence is now charged with felony criminal damage to property after graffiti — including swastikas — was discovered at Sonic Drive-In, 1101 W. Sixth Ave., Casey’s General Store at 3184 W. US-50, Emporia High School, 3302 W. 18th Ave., Pizza Ranch, 3000 W. 18th Ave., and Emporia State University’s Visser Hall.
After police made the initial announcement of his identification, additional evidence was found amounting to more than $1,000 in damage at Emporia High School.
“We did receive a report of that damage happening during the overnight hours last night,” Capt. Ray Mattas said Wednesday morning.
Because of the additional damage found, Lawrence is now confined at Lyon County Detention Center and all charges are now being handled through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.
For some people, a swastika is much more than tagging and graffiti.
While swastikas have a long history of various meanings in cultures, they’ve become associated in the West over the past 100 years with Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler.
“Since 1945, the swastika has served as the most significant and notorious of hate symbols, anti-Semitism and white supremacy for most of the world outside of Asia,” the Anti-Defamation League website says.
Kansas has no state hate crime law. Mattas said there’s no reason to believe this is such a case.
“Right now, this seems to be a random criminal-damaged property,” Mattas said. He added that the restaurant owners don’t know of any reason to think they were targeted.
Mattas later confirmed Lawrence’s arrest following an investigation. He said the investigation has determined “these crimes to not be hate/biased related at this time.”
The FBI’s most recent hate crime report from 2019 had no mention of any cases in Emporia or Lyon County.
But the U.S. Department of Justice counted 124 “hate crime incidents” across Kansas in 2020. It recorded 85 cases based on race, ethnicity or ancestry, with 28 based on religious bias.
