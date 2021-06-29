Donald Leonard Sharp, 92, of Emporia died Friday, June 25, 2021 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
Donald was born April 7, 1929 in Emporia the son of Scott and Eva (DeSpain) Sharp. He was a lineman for Lyon County Electric for 31 years, retiring in 1987. Donald served in the US Army from 1955 to 1957. He was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
On December 8, 1951 Don married Betty Campbell in Emporia. She survives of the home. Other survivors include daughters, Marsha Langley and husband Michael F. of Emporia, and Sally Vaughn and husband Joseph A. of Blue Mound, Kansas, 11 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Robert Sharp; brothers, Kenneth Sharp, and Marvin Sharp, and sisters, Lola Davidson and Lois Miller.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 10:00 Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Pastor Eddie Hosch of the Messiah Lutheran Church will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Animal Shelter and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
