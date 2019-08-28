The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to start a repair project at the Kansas Highway 99 Willow Creek Bridge on Tuesday, weather permitting.
The bridge is approximately nine miles south of Madison. Project activity includes deck patching, followed by a polymer overlay.
Temporary signals will control one-lane traffic at the bridge; expect brief delays through the end of September.
PCiRoads, LLC, of St. Michael, Minnesota, is contractor on the $194,000 project.
Persons with questions may contact Darrin Petrowsky at KDOT-Iola, 620-365-2161, or Priscilla Petersen at KDOT-Chanute, 620-902-6433.
How about laying down new asphault from Emporia to madison, highway 99 SUCKS....5,000 vehicles a day travel that road and it is beat all to hell. Hazardous as all hell when it rains.
