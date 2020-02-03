The Emporia Gazette
An Emporia man was arrested Sunday evening after leaving his vehicle following an accident northwest of Emporia.
At 11:09 p.m. Sunday, Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies, Emporia/Lyon County Fire and EMS responded to the 600 block of Road 200 — about 4 miles northwest of Emporia — for the report of an injury accident.
“Upon arrival, deputies were able unable to locate a driver or any occupants of the vehicle,” read a written statement from Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early. “It was determined the accident was a single-vehicle, rollover accident.”
After investigation, 36-year-old Jason L. Haegert of Emporia was arrested at his residence.
Early said at this time the investigation is still ongoing and changes will be filed with the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.
