The Emporia Gazette
Four children between the ages of eight and 16 were injured Sunday night in a car crash at the southeast edge of Emporia.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports Itzel Avalos-Tellez, 16, of Emporia, missed a curve around 10:35 p.m. on Road M-7 near Road 160, apparently while driving too fast. The car overturned, stopping near a tree.
Avalos-Teller was taken to Newman Regional Health with injuries. So were passengers Fernando Rodriguez, 13, Jose Tellez-Arteaga, 11, and Quetzalli Tellez-Duarte, 8. All are from Emporia.
An Emporia Fire Department spokesman said Monday morning that one of the four had potentially serious injuries.
