Lyon County Public Health reported 15 more confirmed positives for COVID-19 and one more probable positive after Wednesday's round of testing, Thursday morning.
Five additional recoveries were reported bringing the total number of recovered patients to 62. The county's total number of active cases is now 189.
There are currently three hospitalizations listed for the county.
There have been 251 total positives — 217 test confirmed and 34 probable — with 760 tests performed within the county so far. That means 28 percent of patients being tested for COVID-19 have tested positive for the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.