The Emporia Gazette
An Allen man was hospitalized Tuesday after crossing lanes in the 3300 block of Road G, north of the Bushong Cemetery.
According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Sergeant Zachary Shafer, around 2:05 p.m. 73-year-old Steve Pio was driving a 2012 GMC truck northbound when he crossed left of center on the roadway and crashed head-on with a 2011 Ford F-350 heading southbound. The Ford was driven by 51-year-old Jeff Houck of Americus.
Dust on the roadway was determined to be a contributing factor in the accident.
Pio, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported via ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for suspected serious injuries. Houck, who was wearing a seat belt, was uninjured and declined medical treatment at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing.
