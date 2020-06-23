Murphy’s Menu
I am missing some of my favorite Kansas City restaurants like nobody’s business.
Since St. Dionysius canceled the Greek Food festival, the Scottish Highland games are off and we’re not ready to drive all the way to the Crossroads District for excellent Italian and German cuisine, Andrew and I have decided to just cook for ourselves.
I’ve made plenty of Italian sauces, from red to green to white (tomato, pesto, alfredo) and sometimes even make my own pasta — semolina or all-purpose flour.
However, I have never taken the hours required to make “Sunday Gravy” or, the Bolognese. This sauce dates to 1891, “Maccheroni alla bolognese,” as developed by Pellegrino Artusi. It is basically meat and tomatoes and served with tagliatelle pasta — a wide noodle similar to fettucine. Critics say if you use spaghetti noodles, you’re doing a la gaffe, a passo falso — a cultural mistake. Regardless, Spaghetti Bolognese is common in the US.
Bologna was the capital of the Emilia-Romagna area in northern Italy, as you recall. Italy was an amalgamation of city-states for centuries, rather than a large country with a centralized government. Bologna existed during the Etruscan period (6th c. BCE), remained through a Celt period and the centuries of Roman rule. In the Middle Ages, it became a self-governed state which was then subsumed as a Papal State.
Then there was Napoleon, the papacy again, an actual Kingdom of Italy up until Mussolini and you know the rest. It is a beautiful city, home of the world’s oldest university, and an UNESCO “City of Music.”
My point is that we’re talking about a place with deep roots that anchor the culinary choices of every cook.
According to grapesandgrains.org, Artusi’s Bolognese was made from lean veal, pancetta, butter, onion and carrot. Everything was finely chopped, browned, then covered in broth to braise for hours. He wrote that the usual spices were salt and pepper only, and he suggested adding some mushrooms and a dash of cream.
It is imperative to use 50/50 beef and pork, along with carrot and onion. Modern meat is more tender than in past centuries, so the cook time of five or six hours can now be accomplished in two or three. In the past, pork fat would be use at the beginning instead of olive oil, and often milk was added to help tenderize the meat.
Rochelle Bilow of Bon Appetit made a list of rules for a magnificent Bolognese.
Use a good pot. It should be heavy, thick and able to keep even heat
Don’t burn the vegetables. You want to sweetly caramelize them, not crisp them and give a “burned” taste to the dish.
Use fresh ingredients. Nothing dried, powdered or canned, unless fresh tomatoes aren’t available. Then, try Romas or San Marzano.
Don’t forget to deglaze. Splash some wine or water in the pan after caramelizing the onions to help scrape them up from the bottom. If the stick, they burn.
Clean is best. Don’t overload the sauce with extras; it’s not a stew.
Make a lot. You’re going to be at this for hours. Make enough that you can set aside smaller amounts for later use.
Lidia’s Kansas City, the place to enjoy recipes by Lidia Bastianich, Italian cuisine maven, is a wonderful place to go have a meal. It is located along with one of Jack Stack Barbecue’s locations and the unique German restaurant Grunauer in former freight houses of the Santa Fe Railroad. The rail lines for Amtrak actually pass between this freight house and Union Station. You can train spot from the restaurant terrace and there is a pedestrian bridge crossing them if you want to walk off the carbs.
The freight houses and other warehouse are all part of the Crossroads District with many art galleries in the immediate area, and several microbreweries to the east. It’s a fun spot for a day trip.
Lidia’s recipe below is delicious, however, in the future I’m going to put a Regina touch on it. I really do love garlic, basil and oregano — which are not used in this recipe. As the recipe made enough food to feed an army, I ended up dividing it into thirds. I re-seasoned with garlic, et al for a lasagna with one third, and added chopped peppers, chopped white onion, oregano, garlic and breadcrumbs to the final third to make a meatloaf.
After all, it took a very long time to cook. Why not make the most of it? Let’s get cooking!
V V V
Lidia Bastianich’s Bolognese Sauce
3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, minced (about 1 cup)
1 medium carrot, peeled and finely shredded (about 1/2 cup)
1/2 cup minced celery with leaves
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 pound ground beef
1 pound ground pork
1/2 cup dry red wine
1 Tablespoon tomato paste
3 cups canned Italian plum tomatoes, preferably San Marzano, crushed by hand or passed through a food mill
3 fresh or 4 dried bay leaves
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
4 cups hot water, or as needed
Heat the olive oil in a wide, 3- to 4-quart pan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Stir in the onion, carrot and celery, season them lightly with salt and cook, stirring, until the onion is translucent.
Crumble in the ground beef and pork and continue cooking, stirring to break up the meat, until all the liquid the meat has given off has evaporated and the meat is lightly browned, about 10 minutes.
Pour in the wine and cook, scraping the bottom of the pan, until the wine is evaporated, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and cook a few minutes, then pour in the tomatoes, toss in the bay leaves, and season lightly with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat so the sauce is at a lively simmer.
Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is dense but juicy and a rich, dark red color. This will take about 2 to 3 hours — the longer you cook it, the better it will become. While the sauce is cooking, add hot water as necessary to keep the meats and vegetables covered.
(Most likely, a noticeable layer of oil will float to the top toward the end of cooking. Once finished, the oil can be removed with a spoon or reincorporated in the sauce, which is what is traditionally done.)
