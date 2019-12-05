Richard Charles “Dick” Lindbloom, 81, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home south west of Osage City.
He was born April 7, 1938 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Wilford C. and Eileen Pearson Lindbloom. Dick attended Osage City High School and graduated with the Class of 1956.
Following high school he worked on the family farm west of Osage City. Dick married the love of his life, Nancy Sue Evans on June 6, 1965 in Lebo, Kansas. During the early years of their marriage they made their home in the Stotler Community until moving to their current home in 1984. Dick and Nancy were members of the Community Covenant Church.
Dick worked the farm and began driving trucks for Masters Hay Company and later for KanBuild in Osage City. He retired in 2004 to have more time with Nancy.
Dick had served in the United States Army Reserve in Osage City and frequently volunteered with the Osage City Kiwanis Club.
He will live on in the hearts and memories of his daughter, Linda S. Melgren and her husband Steve of Osage City; a son, Jarrod J. Lindbloom of Lawrence; brothers, Lowell Lindbloom and his wife Jeannine of Topeka and Gary Lindbloom of Topeka; five grandchildren, Jerynn, Regan, Caiden, Justin and Isabella; numerous extended family and a host of dear friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy, on July 23, 2009. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Wilford and Eileen.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Community Covenant Church in Osage City. Burial will follow services in Union Cemetery next to his beloved Nancy. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M., Thursday evening at the VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Covenant Church or the Osage City Kiwanis Club and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth Street, Osage City, Kansas 66523. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
