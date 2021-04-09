After a strong 4-0 start to the 2021 season, the Emporia softball team was brought back down to earth in a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Hayden on Friday.
The Spartans struggled from the plate all afternoon, combining for just two runs on eight hits in the two games.
Emporia head coach Aaron Hammond said that the losses were an eye-opening experience for his young team.
“I thought the first game we were a little bit shell-shocked,” he said. “We obviously have some younger players without the experience and they just mentally probably weren’t quite where they needed to be to start that game.”
The Spartans faced the same tough Hayden pitcher in both games, a sophomore named Alyssa Droge. She made life incredibly difficult for them at the plate in nearly every at-bat.
“I can’t really explain it,” Hammond said of his team’s hitting struggles. “We did a lot of [batting practice] yesterday and I thought the girls were hitting the ball well and they were hitting it hard. Maybe it’s just the youth coming out. … [Droge] did a great job.”
Hayden 11, Emporia 0 (Game 1)
Hayden was dominant in all facets of an 11-0 win in five innings.
Droge threw a complete game one-hit shutout, never allowing more than one Spartan on base in any given inning.
Meanwhile, Emporia starter Gracie Gilpin surrendered seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits while striking out one in four innings of work.
“Gracie just for some reason I feel like she was struggling to find it today so we obviously made the change in that first game to Rylea,” Hammond said.
Rylea Harris pitched the top of the fifth, and allowed four runs on three hits.
Hayden got the ball rolling early as Droge -- who was also the Wildcats’ lead-off hitter -- began the game with a stand-up triple to left field. The next batter, Ava Delgado, singled to drive in Droge and give Hayden an early lead.
Gilpin was able to limit the damage in each of the first three innings, holding the Wildcats to just one run in each of those frames.
However, in the top of the fourth, Hayden scored four runs on five hits to extend its lead to 7-0 before Harris came in to pitch the fifth.
“The score, though, being 11-0, it’s not like they killed us,” Hammond said. “It was kind of like a run here and a run there and then a three-run inning and a four-run inning, whatever it was, and we just never really chipped back away at that. So the scoreboard, to me, looked a little worse than maybe what it really was.”
The Spartans reached base just three times in the game as Shaylee Ginter singled in the second, Adriana Hernandez was hit by a pitch in the fourth and Elleana Bennett took second on a dropped flyball by the Hayden right fielder.
Hayden -- 1; 1; 1; 4; 4; -- 11; 13; 1
Emporia -- 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; -- 0; 1; 2
W: Droge
L: Gilpin
Hayden 8, Emporia 2 (Game 2)
After one inning of play in the second game, it appeared as though the Spartans would reverse their fortunes from game one.
Pitcher Rylea Harris worked around a pair of two-out walks in the top of the first, including a tag-out at home after a wild pitch to end the frame.
In the bottom of the inning, the Spartans once more had to face Alyssa Droge, the Wildcat pitcher who gave them fits in the first game. However, Gracie Gilpin led off with a double and Maddyn Stewart drove her home with a double of her own, scoring Emporia’s first run of the day and doubling its hit total from game one.
A groundout by Kaylee Thomas moved Stewart to third and a groundout by Adriana Cruz-Hernandez brought her in, giving the Spartans a 2-0 lead.
“We just tried to pump the girls up after that first game, that, ‘Hey, you can hit this. It’s nothing super special, just go in there with some confidence,’” Hammond said. “... And then defensively we kind of changed things up and had a better strategy to hit it to some better defensive players for ourselves and it changed the ballgame and it really wasn’t until those last few innings that the score kind of got away from us.”
However, the two first-inning runs were as much as Emporia would get.
The Spartans picked up a hit in every inning except the sixth, but the only time they had more than one in an inning was in the first.
The Wildcats pulled back a run in the second but went scoreless in the third. However, they used two walks, two singles, a double and a sacrifice fly to score four in the fourth.
“In the second game, we got a few runs there early and that kind of got us going a little bit, but more of the same, [Hayden scored] a run here, a run there, and really chipped away at us all night long,” Hammond said. “I think tonight was kind of a wake-up call for our younger girls on what the season really is going to look like.”
Harris pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits while walking seven and striking out three.
“[Harris] was great. She was hitting her inside spots exactly where we wanted her in both games,” Hammond said. “A few hits here, some walks there, and that’s what ultimately did us in.”
Gilpin returned to pitch the final 1 2/3 innings and allowed two hits.
Stewart and Gilpin both went 2-for-3 from the plate, including a one-out triple by Stewart in the third inning.
The Spartans are now 4-2 on the season and will return to action on Monday when they host Topeka West.
Hayden -- 0; 1; 0; 4; 0; 3; 0; -- 8; 10; 0
Emporia -- 2; 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; -- 2; 8; 1
W: Droge
L: Harris
