A dumpster fire reported in Emporia Tuesday night was caused by an improperly disposed of firework.
The incident was called in behind Community National Bank at 701 Merchant St., just before 9:30 p.m. According to scanner traffic, the fire was put out quickly and the fireworks were discovered on the scene.
An all-call for fire units has been requested due to multiple ongoing fire calls.
