Verland D. O’Neal, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Emporia on February 15, 2022.
He was born February 17, 1934 on the family farm near Hope, Kansas the son of Silas and Lola Lininger O’Neal.
His family moved to a farm in Chase County southeast of Cottonwood Falls where he attended a rural grade school. They later moved to a farm south of Allen where he finished grade school at a nearby rural schoolhouse. Verland would go on to attend Allen High School and graduate with the Class of 1952.
Verland joined the United States Army on September 5, 1956 and proudly served until receiving an honorable discharge on September 4, 1958. During his military service he met Dorothy Jackson. They were married in September of 1957. Verland and Dorothy had a son Verland “Steve” ‘O’Neal. Tragically, Dorothy would precede Verland in death in March of 1969 when Steve was only nine years old.
Verland and Dorothy lived in Admire where he operated a milk route for the local dairyman and also ran a road grader for Lyon County.
Verland married Donna Armstrong on December 17, 1969 in Emporia. He began working as a heavy equipment operator for Levi Construction. Verland was a talented operator and mechanic and excelled at whatever project was put before him. He used his talents for everything from building watersheds to rebuilding old tractors. He loved to have fun and kid around and was especially fond of Bass and Walleye fishing. Verland was always one to keep busy and after retiring from a long career with Levi Construction, he worked for a local Chase County farmer named Alfred Titus for several years.
He will live on in the hearts and memories of his wife, Donna of their home; a stepdaughter, Jill McGrath of Emporia; a son, Steve (Emma) O’Neal of Winfield; a stepson, Kelley (Karri) Kimberlin of Madison; a brother, DeWayne (Bonnie) O’Neal of Winfield; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and friends.
Private services will be held with burial in Barkley Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hand In Hand Hospice and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box #488, Madison, Kansas 66860.
