The Emporia Gazette
A “huge” food and milk giveaway is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at First United Methodist Church in Emporia.
The drive-thru event, provided by the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program, is set to begin at 3 p.m.
The church is located at 823 Merchant St. and the giveaway will be held in the west parking lot. The event will last until the food is gone.
Fifty FUMC volunteers previously assisted with distributing nearly 1,000 food boxes as part of the Farmers to Families program.
More than 165 million boxes of fresh produce, milk, dairy and cooked meats have been given to Americans across the United States since the first round of the Farmers to Families Food Box program in May 2020. The program was designed and implemented as a temporary, emergency relief effort to respond to severe market disruption caused by a global pandemic and is scheduled to end May 31.
Another food giveaway, sponsored by Tyson Fresh Meats and the Kansas Food Bank in Wichita, is taking place at Abundant Harvest Tuesday afternoon.
A monthly mobile food pantry will be held at Abundant Harvest, 1028 Whittier St., from 1 - 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Successive events will take place the second Tuesday of each month for the next 12 months.
Lee Alderman, director of Abundant Harvest, told The Gazette last week that he expects the mobile food pantries to positively impact many people in the community.
“We’re guaranteed we’re going to serve 250 [people] but we’ll probably end up serving a lot more than that,” he said.
The mobile food pantries will be funded by a $92,000 grant awarded from Tyson Foods to the Kansas Food Bank.
