September 26, 1937- March 31, 2023
Richard Earl Horn passed away peacefully March 31, 2023. Richard was born September 26, 1937 in Emporia, Kansas to Ira and Alberta Horn.
Richard was granted a full scholarship to play football at the College of Emporia. Richard made his mark and was inducted into the College of Emporia Athletic Hall of Fame.
Richard was recruited by the Dallas Cowboys but opted not to go professional. Richard served in the Army and was stationed in Germany with special services for two years after completing one year of college. After military service, he returned to Emporia, and graduated from the College of Emporia.
In 1961, Richard met and married the love of his life, Bonita (Bonnie) McGaugh. After marriage, Richard and Bonnie moved to California where he became the first black Athletic Director in the city of Long Beach, California. Together they had three children, Richard Il, Courtney, and Kimberlin.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Alberta Horn; wife, Bonnie McGaugh-Horn; siblings, Geneva, Ira Jr, LeRoy, and Elousie.
He is survived by his three children, Richard II, Courtney, Kimberlin; 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; and 4 siblings, Clarence, Lois, Jesse, and Wilma.
A memorial service was held Saturday, April 22, 2023.
