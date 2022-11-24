DICKINSON COUNTY — An Emporia man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene on I-70, Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason C. Hart was traveling westbound in a 2015 Impala Limited, about six miles east of Abilene, when he left the roadway on the north side, struck a bridge and came to rest on the shoulder.
The wreck occurred at approximately 3:53 p.m..
Hart was transported to Abilene Memorial Hospital with unspecificed injuries. A child was also in the car, but no information has been released about their condition.
Hart was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
