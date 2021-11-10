A newly published anthology titled "Arterial Ink: William Allen White, a Kansas Legacy" is celebrating with two book launches.
The anthology is a fundraising initiative of the William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc. It includes twenty prose and poetry works inspired by the White family legacy, submitted by local and regional writers. The title Arterial Ink is taken from a
quote by Pulitzer Prize winning newspaper publisher William Allen White, "Dip your pen into your arteries and write."
The first launch event is 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Lyon County History Center, 711 Commercial St.
The second event is 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the William Allen White Library Learning Commons (first floor), Emporia State University, 1200 Commercial St.
The book is $30 and can be purchased during both events; both cash and checks are accepted. Additionally, "Arterial Ink" is available at these Emporia locations: Trox Gallery & Gifts, 715 Commercial St.; Poehler Mercantile & Antique Mall, 301 Commercial St.; Lyon County History Center, 711 Commercial St.; Granada Coffee Company, 809 Commercial St.; and the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, 719 Commercial St.
The William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc., is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote and support the history of the William Allen White family through preservation, interpretation, and operation of the Red Rocks State Historic Site. Activities of the corporation include providing fund raising, grant writing, site administration, volunteer services, advocacy, and public relations; and advising the Kansas State Historical Society on these activities.
