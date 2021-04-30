John Anthony Neff of Emporia, KS passed away at his home on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the age of 59. John was born on July 28, 1961 in Kansas City, Missouri to parents John and Shirley (White) Neff. For several years, John was employed by COF Trainings Services, Inc. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Hartford and Didde Catholic Church in Emporia KS. He was a member of Special Olympics and advanced to State many times winning medals in the events of Softball throw, standing long jump, turbo jav throw, shot put, cycling, 50 meter dash, 4 x 100 relay team, 200 and 400 meter race walks, bowling, softball, and basketball. He participated in Parsons State Rodeo. He looked forward to all opening ceremonies and dance festivities.
John loved to visit with persons who had an interest in him. John loved his family and was known by Johnny by the family. He looked forward to all the family holidays and being with family and their visits to his home. He loved riding the bike with Dan. He attended softball games in Hartford, golfed with Leon in the early years, and a big camping trip with Leon, Mikala, Jon, and Chris. He never missed out on a good snowball fight and a chance to get Larry M. He attended KU games with Monica & Heath. He loved KU, Royals, and Chiefs. John loved dogs. His face would light up any time he spent time with someone’s pet. He ‘easily’ collected pens and cups.
John looked forward to his early afternoons away from his peers spending time, in happy silence, with a drink in hand, preferably Pepsi, with his friends: Sandy, Yvonne, or Loretta and on a special occasion Sheila. He looked forward to his time with Christy, Joy, Barbara, Lori, Kathylene, Jaimie, and Rhenea. John had many friends. Lola and Jackie, two of his favorite persons.
Preceding John in death are his parents, John and Shirley Neff, and brother, Donald ‘Donnie’ Neff.
John will be greatly missed by his Friends and Family. John is survived by his brothers, Dan (Sherry) Neff of Centerville, KS and Chris Neff of Osawatomie, KS; his sisters, Debbie (Jessie) Spears of Pleasanton KS, Diane (Danny) Wendte of Spring Hill, KS, and Denise Sisson (Ken Vandegrift) of Baldwin, KS; & many nieces and nephews. John will be greatly missed by his friends of Hartford, KS, Emporia, KS, Burlington, KS, and surrounding communities, & his friends of QUEST Services, Inc.
Arranged services by Eddy Birchard Funeral Home of Osawatomie, is to be held April 30, 2021 at VanArsdale Funeral Home, Lebo, KS at 11am. Inurnment will be private at Osawatomie Cemetery following services in Lebo.
Memorial contributions to QUEST Services, Inc. can be sent c/o Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, 107 W. 6th St., PO Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.
