Family Promise of the Flint Hills, a local nonprofit that helps families with children in a housing crisis, is seeking groups of volunteers to help with food delivery for their shelter program.
Family Promise currently partners with seven congregations and two schools that provide food for the families in the shelter program. Family Promise of the Flint Hills is looking for businesses and civic groups that are willing to help out.
Executive Director Jessica Corpening says the process is fairly simple. Each group has a volunteer coordinator that is the liaison for the group and coordinates volunteers. The families in the program are asked to plan their meals for the week and create a grocery list. The grocery list is then given to the group to shop for groceries and then delivered to Family Promise.
If your group is interested in joining our delivery rotation, please contact Corpening at 620-208-7774 to get started. Family Promise of the Flint Hills would like to get at least four more groups committed by the end of January.
For more information about Family Promise of the Flint Hills, please visit www.familypromiseoftheflinthillsks.org.
