Patricia Sue “Susie” Enloe, 82, of Emporia, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021.
She was born February 9, 1938, in Hereford, Texas, the daughter of Henry Moss and Hattie (Bagwell) Howell. She was a graduate of Dimmitt High School and went on to Texas Women’s University and received her Master’s Degree from Wichita in 1969 while living in Emporia.
Susie was employed by the USD 253 in Emporia for 31 years, retiring in 1998.
She was a member of PEO in Emporia. Kansas Master Teacher in 1980, Kansas Counselor Association Hall of Fame Award winner for 1998. Active in American School Counselor Association for many years. Some will remember her as Susie Samuelson or Susie Bonds.
Susie married Jerrell Enloe on February 14, 1998 in Castro County, Texas. He preceded her in death on November 5, 2002. Survivors include three children, Steven “Steve” (Becky) Samuelson of Emporia, Samuel “Sam” (Windy) Samuelson of Burlington, Kansas and Sherri Curtis of Richland Hills, TX; six grandchildren, her great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Gayle Stovall and Linda Bethea; and her four brothers, John Howell, Jimmie Howell, Jack Howell and Oran Howell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Karen Ahlerich; and two brothers, Charles Henry Howell and Herb Howell.
Susie was an excellent cook, cared for animals, enjoyed gardening, reading books and having a nice long chat.
A funeral service provided by Colonial Funeral Home will be held in Dimmitt, Texas. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, in Topeka is assisting with local arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo in Emporia, Kansas.
