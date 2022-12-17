Reviewed by Marcia Lawrence
“Other Birds” by Sarah Addison Allen, St. Martin’s Press 2022, ISBN 9781250019868, Hard cover, 290 pages, $27.99
It all starts on Mallow Island. Beloved author Sarah Addison Allen deftly weaves her special blend of magical realism throughout this bittersweet tale of lonely dreamers. Residents of The Dellawisp – named after a rare species of local birds with curious characteristics – include a strange soup of outcasts and ghosts.
The story opens with the arrival of 18-year-old Zoey Hennessey, who has come to Mallow Island to claim her deceased mother’s home at The Dellawisp, a lovely old cobblestone building with just five apartments, named after the unique little birds that inhabit the area. Zoey is tied up in the magic of the tiny turquoise Dellawisp birds from her very first summer evening at the abode she’s inherited, which lies just off the coast of South Carolina near Charleston.
Mallow Island is known for its marshmallow confections. The Dellawisp condos harbor a confederacy of quirky and secretive residents who include a legendary writer, a grieving chef whose comfort food does not comfort him, a girl on the run, three ghosts, and two estranged middle-aged sisters. Their longings and dreams and poignant pasts are all tied up with the strange little blue birds that dart into and out of both the building and the story.
When one of her enigmatic neighbors dies under odd circumstances on the very night that Zoey arrives at The Dellawisp, she is enveloped by the mystery and magic of the place – including the question of whether missing pages from the work of a famous yet reclusive author might be hidden somewhere on the premises. The place and the people are rife with unfinished stories, and residents of The Dellawisp are all in need of healing, and all of them must learn to let go of the past, confront their deepest fears, and trust and be trusted again.
Both food and literature feature prominently in the sweetly fragile tale. From the angst and innocence of youth to the perilous pause of middle age to the quiet resignation of old age, the author brings to life a motley crew of characters in all stages of life.
The author lost both her mother and her sister within days of each other during the writing of “Other Birds,” She herself had battled cancer less than a decade before, and is in remission. She says in the book’s afterword, “I was able to write again because they were still with me, and I know they will be for as long as I need them.”
Learn more about New York Times bestselling author Sarah Addison Allen on her website at sarahaddisonallen.com. For a very special holiday treat, read the author’s tiny Advent Calendar Stories every day until Christmas on Instagram at www.instagram.com/sarahaddisonallen. You’ll find each Sunday’s tiny tale on her Facebook page.
