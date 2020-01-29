The United States Geological Survey reported a small earthquake near the Chase - Marion county line Wednesday evening.
At about 5:19 p.m. Wednesday, the USGS reported a 3.1 magnitude earthquake about at a depth of about 5 kilometers below the surface 6.5 miles northeast of Marion.
The epicenter of the quake was reported about 39.4 miles due west of Emporia.
