Screen Shot 2020-01-29 at 6.28.57 PM.png
US Geological Survey

The United States Geological Survey reported a small earthquake near the Chase - Marion county line Wednesday evening.

At about 5:19 p.m. Wednesday, the USGS reported a 3.1 magnitude earthquake about at a depth of about 5 kilometers below the surface 6.5 miles northeast of Marion. 

The epicenter of the quake was reported about 39.4 miles due west of Emporia.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.