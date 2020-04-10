Members of the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas met virtually Friday morning to discuss upcoming changes to the organization’s 2021 budget.
“I prepared a budget that I had sent out earlier in the week, and I just kept it flat for the year,” RDA President Kent Heermann said. “Then I got a notice from the City saying we’d have to reduce the budget by 25 percent next year.
“We received a notice from the National League of Cities that they’re expecting a 20 percent drop in sales taxes nationwide this year,” City Commissioner Jon Geitz added. “So, any expense funded through the City of Emporia’s sales tax, I’m asking for two requests. Hopefully things don’t get that bad within the community, but obviously the longer this goes, the worse our sales tax collections are going to be.”
Heermann’s original budget included a total appropriation amount of $350,000 separated between three general categories: personal services, supplied services and recruitment and marketing. Other than a 13 percent increase in health insurance payments and some adjustments to phone service costs, the remainder of the document aligned with 2020 figures.
“I figured that if we’re going to reduce the budget by 25 percent next year, maybe there’s some things we can do to help out this year ...” Heermann said. “For instance, in our recruiting and marketing division, our budgeted amount was $73,000 …We’ve committed about $27,000 … so, I would say the majority of that [remaining money] does not need to be spent … If there’s less travel, there’s also going to be less mileage costs to and from the airport and Topeka and Kansas City, so we may see some extra funds there.”
In hearing the budget news, board members admitted that the next few months would likely be much different from anything the organization had experienced in the past, but also suggested much of their duties and initiatives would be able to continue in some form. Currently, the group’s 2021 budget is pending final approval.
“I feel like we should plan for the possibility that there’s not going to be a lot of economic development opportunity going on in the next 90 or 100 days,” RDA Member Rick Tidwell said. “When everything breaks free, we really won’t know, but I would certainly be under the opinion that we need to hunker down over the next 90 days … What you can do over the phone, you do … We can go to the city if we have a specific need and work from there....Everybody’s got to focus on just getting themselves back up and running, so I’m not sure if we’ll see much expansion in the next six to nine months.”
I think that 350,000 is way to large a budget for what we get. I'm sure the largest portion is for wages and benefits. The cut should be significantly more than 25%.
