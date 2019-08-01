The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two individuals suspected of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
According to a release by Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh, "two suspects came to the Sheriff’s Office and identified themselves as the ones responsible for impersonating a police officer the night before," Thursday morning.
Joseph Hawes, 18, of Emporia, and an unnamed 17-year-old juvenile, also of Emporia, both came forward.
Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning a “silver passenger car was reported to be using red and blue lights inside their vehicle to pull over other vehicles.”
Formal charges are pending through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.
Welsh said the the Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information of other people that may have been affected by this incident.
If you have any information about this, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 341-3205.
"As a reminder, if you are ever being pulled over and something doesn’t feel right, call 9-1-1 and report it immediately," Welsh said. "The Sheriff’s Office does have marked patrol vehicles and unmarked patrol vehicles, but all personnel will have a badge and identification as to who they are, whether they are in plain clothes or in uniform."
Good on those kids to come forward. If only everyone would take responsibility for their actions...
