Lyon County Public Health officials held their second mass vaccination event at the Bowyer Community Building, Friday afternoon, as the county officially moves into Phase 2 of the statewide COVID-19 vaccination plan.
Lyon County Public Health Administrator and Flint Hills Community Health Center CEO Renee Hively said the event was moving smoothly, with individuals getting through the lines quickly.
The only holdup is not having enough vaccine on hand to get everyone vaccinated.
"It's been pretty seamless," she said. "The demand is greater than our supply."
Hively said the county receives a weekly allocation from the state, but from week to week the allocation changes.
"We're told we're getting weekly allocations but we don't know how many doses we're going to get each week," she said. "It's really, literally, a 24-hour planning period before we can launch and set up scheduling."
Hively said public health is aware of the high demand for the vaccine and the issues many people had with trying to get registered for Friday's vaccination event. She said the group is working on other registration options to make the process more equitable — especially for the 65 and older populations.
Currently public health is not keeping a waiting list.
"We know we have a huge demand for people who want to get vaccinated," she said. "Not everybody has access to the internet or is computer savvy."
Hively said it was important for people to remember that they should receive both doses from the same provider. KDHE has also guaranteed that second doses have been allocated for those who have received the first dose.
Lyon County's active COVID cases has dropped to 136, Friday afternoon, after public health officials reported 26 new positives and 43 recoveries in their end of the week report.
Overall, there have been 3,753 cases reported since March including 3,549 recoveries and 68 deaths. There are five deaths pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Statewide, KDHE reported an increase of 3,241 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its first update since Wednesday, pushing the statewide total to 266,653.
KDHE officials said Friday the death total grew by 23 to 3,598 and hospitalizations increased by 111 to 8,041 since the outbreak started.
