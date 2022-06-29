The Emporia Municipal Band will “Salute the USA” tonight during its weekly concert in the park.
The concert begins at 8 p.m. Thursday in Fremont Park.
Song selections are patriotic arrangements, such as “The Star Spangled Banner,” “Parade of the Tall Ships,” “Armed Forces Salute,” Semper Fidelis” and “America, The Beautiful.”
All are invited to come out and enjoy an evening of Americana entertainment.
