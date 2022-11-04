The Emporia Gazette
The 31st annual National Teachers Hall of Fame auction goes live with online bidding Monday, while the live auction event is set for Nov. 17.
Funds are raised for the NTHF Class of 2023 induction activities. The online format of the auction is available at http://go.charityauctionstoday.com/bid/654 and features items separate from items sold during the live radio auction. Bidding for the online items starts 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, and concludes at noon Monday, Nov. 21.
The live radio auction will be on Thursday, Nov. 17. KVOE 1400 AM and 96.9 FM will once again broadcast the event live beginning at 6:05 p.m. from the Industrial branch of the Emporia State Federal Credit Union.
“Having the live auction on the Thursday of American Education Week is another way the National Teachers Hall of Fame honors educators across the nation,” said NTHF interim executive director Ken Weaver in a written release.
To place bids, call 620-342-5863 or 620-342-1400, and text messages will also be accepted at 620-342-5863. Locally, the radio auction can be viewed live on ValuNet channel 3 and listened to on KVOE.
According to a written release, there are a variety of auction items available, ranging from handcrafted and homemade items such as yard art, quilts, table runner, jams and jellies, to a meat package from Tyson Foods, diamond earrings from Kari’s Diamonds, and KU basketball tickets.
Several experiences are available this year such as coffee with Gravel Cycling Hall of Famer Kristi Mohn, touring the Dynamic Discs headquarters with President Doug Bjerkaas, a behind the scenes tour of the Civic Area with City Manager Trey Cocking, poetry lessons with past Kansas Poet Laureate Kevin Rabas, and math tutoring with NTHF Member Mary Murray from algebra to calculus.
Local favorites include Sally Conard’s lasagna, Lindy Whetzel’s shrimp boil, Jeannie Jenkins’ cookies, Ken and Marilyn Buchele’s ice cream, and Evora Wheeler’s pies. Health and beauty items, car care options, food baskets, technology baskets, a basket from Hawaii, gift cards to restaurants, and more will be available for bidding.
“The auction is a wonderful opportunity to start your holiday shopping,” Weaver said. “There is something for everyone young and old and in between. The merchants and individuals who are NTHF’s auction partners, NTHF members, NTHF Board of Trustees, and sponsors have come together to create an auction full of variety and engaging items where everyone can participate and enjoy both the live radio and online formats.”
Angie Miller, President/CEO of Emporia State Federal Credit Union, expressed her excitement in again being a Major Sponsor and host of the auction for the Hall of Fame.
“The influence of a great teacher can never be erased,” she said. “What an awesome opportunity we have to host the NTHF Auction, raising money to honor the best of the best in the teaching field. Emporia State Federal Credit Union is honored to once again host this special event at our Industrial location in a few short weeks. The bar is set high for the upcoming induction ceremony in June, given we have so much to celebrate — the 2023 induction class, the NTHF 31st induction, and much, much more.”
Weaver expresses his gratitude for the generosity of all of the auction partners and this year’s Corporate Sponsors KVOE, Emporia State Federal Credit Union, Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Tyson, Longbine Auto Plaza, and Kari’s Diamond & Bridal and Major Sponsor Ted Dintersmith:
“Thank you, thank you, thank you to NTHF donors, bidders, supporters, and friends. Inducting five incredible career teachers next June is possible because of this tremendous group effort.”
In advance of the auction, items for both the online and live radio formats can be previewed on the www.kvoe.com, www.nthf.org/breaking-news, and NTHF Facebook pages. For more details, contact The Hall of Fame at 620-341-5660. Tax-deductible monetary donations are welcome at any time to support induction activities and the Hall of Fame.
