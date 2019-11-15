WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Emporia State and Northeastern State battled through 110 minutes of action before the RiverHawks advanced to the MIAA Tournament Championship match in a penalty shootout on Friday evening. The score was tied at 1-1 after two overtimes and NSU advanced with a 3-2 edge in the shootout.
Emporia State got on the board first when Mackenzie Dimarco fed Hannah Woolery in the 18th minute. The Hornets would outshoot the RiverHawks 7-4 with a 4-0 advantage on goal and a 4-2 edge on corner kicks in the first half but they could not convert another goal.
ESJU continued to press in the second half with a 4-2 advantage in shots on goal and three corner kicks to none for RiverHawks. Northeastern State’s Emily Seiler was able to even the score on a free kick in the 68th minute from just outside the box.
Both teams had one shot on goal in the first overtime but neither were able to score as the teams went to a second OT. Dimarco had two shots in the overtime, the last coming with 1:32 left that just missed, sending the match to a shoot out
Emporia State went first in the shootout and Dimarco’s shot went wide left. Paige Lorenzo then scored for Northeastern State to go up 1-0. Rachel Marshall scored for Emporia State but Paulina Chaves matched her for Northeastern State. Woolery and the Riverhawks’ Meagan Chase each missed in the third round. Kennedy Hoffman evened the shootout with a goal in the fourth round but Anslea Haikey put NSU back up at 3-2 heading into the last round. Tanna Benefiel’s shot just went over the bar allowing the Riverhawks to advance to Sunday’s MIAA Championship match.
The Hornets will now await their NCAA Tournament fate. They were ranked seventh in the Central Region entering this weekend. The automatic qualifiers from the MIAA, NSIC and GAC along with the next four highest ranked teams in the region will advance to the NCAA Central Region Tournament. The NCAA Selection show is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.on Monday, November 18 on ncaa.com
