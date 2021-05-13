The Emporia Police Department have identified the vehicle involved in a hit and run accident that left a local man with broken ribs, Tuesday afternoon.
According to Sergeant Lisa Hayes, the driver of a black Ford SUV fled the scene after the passenger side mirror struck Zachary Holub, 38, of Emporia. Holub was riding his bicycle on the 700 block of US-50 when the accident occurred.
He suffered broken ribs as a result of the accident.
Hayes said the vehicle is either a Ford Edge or Escape and will likely have no passenger side mirror.
If you have any information about this case, or any other crime, please contact the Emporia Police Department at 620 343-4225. You can also submit tips anonymously through Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620 342-2273 or through your online or mobile device at P3Tips.
Nail 'em! I've seen too many times where drivers do not allow room for bicyclists
