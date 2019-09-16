Two months after suspected vandalism at the All Veterans Memorial, the damage has finally been repaired.
On Saturday, Justin Klumpe, a U.S. Navy veteran from Hartford, replaced the rear window on the memorial's UH-1H Huey helicopter, which was discovered to be broken out on July 4.
He also replaced part of the front windshield which had been cracked previously. Klumpe served as an aircraft mechanic in the Navy and worked on Hueys extensively. He was assisted by his stepdaughter, Kilene Tate.
