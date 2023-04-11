Mary Irene Jackson of Emporia died on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. She was 63.
Mary was born on May 13, 1959, in Emporia, Kansas, the daughter of Richard Lee and Gladys Gottschalk Herrman. She married Joseph Newton Jackson III on October 26, 1985, in Emporia, Kansas. He survives.
Surviving family members include husband, Joseph Newton Jackson III of Emporia; daughters, Amy (CJ) Finnerty of Burlington, Eliza (Luke) Banker of Hallsville, Missouri, and Katherine (Shane) Halfmann of Emporia; grandchildren, Gavin and Halle Finnerty, Hunter, Aurora, Dawson, Kennedi Halfmann, and Madalyn and Rhett Banker; parents, Richard and Gladys Herrman of Emporia; brother, Allan Herrman of Emporia; sister, Lori Herrman of Hartford.
Mary was a nurse who dedicated her professional life to taking care of others. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with burial following at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. The rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Thursday night at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions to Sunflower Care Homes can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
