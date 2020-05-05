Special to the Gazette
Due to COVID-19, the Symphony in the Flint Hills Gallery will be closed this summer to better protect our visitors and our community, but that won’t keep us from hosting our 2020 Prairie Art Auction! This year the annual fundraiser is taking place entirely online, hosted by our friends at KC Auction & Appraisal.
From dewy tallgrass to amber sunsets and the Milky Way-lit sky, artists from all over the world have captured the transcendent beauty of the prairie in every season. Click here to see the works ranging from oil to acrylic paintings, pastels, mixed media and fine art photography. There is a wide variety of art from artists all over the world who have found inspiration in the Flint Hills.
Symphony in the Flint Hills is dedicated to celebrating these artists and their work. We hope you’ll join us by placing a bid. Bidding is open through May 31. Don’t wait to place your bid!
Fifty percent of all sales support the mission of the Symphony in the Flint Hills to heighten appreciation and knowledge of the Flint Hills tallgrass prairie.
