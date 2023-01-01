Two Chase County residents received minor injuries in a crash Friday afternoon on West U.S. 50.
A statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Ashlee Williams, 17, of Strong City was waiting to turn north onto Road D around 2:25 p.m. But she turned into the path of Daniel Robinson, 51, of Cottonwood Falls.
Emergency crews checked both drivers and determined they had minor injuries. Both drivers wore seat belts when the collision occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.