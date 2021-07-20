Emporia Main Street will celebrate its 30th anniversary by holding its annual meeting alongside a beer garden, a free concert and this year’s Summer Moonlight Madness on Friday, July 30.
The annual meeting, which is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. at the Granada Theatre, is open to anyone with a ticket and will include a variety of features of general interest to the community. Emporia Main Street director Casey Woods said that the organization tries to do a larger event like this every five years.
“For our 30th anniversary, we’ve got some special guests, we have some special awards and recognitions, we’ll briefly look back over the previous five years and then our 30-year history starting in 1991,” he said. “And then we’ll also look forward into some projects and activities that we have coming up within the coming year and the coming few years as part of our plan of work to improve the Emporia area and our region.”
Tickets for the annual meeting cost $15 apiece and included one drink ticket, hors d’ oeuvres and dessert. Those interested in attending the event should purchase their tickets prior to July 26 and can do so by calling 620-340-6430 or by filling out the online form at emporiamainstreet.com/events/annual-meeting.
Meanwhile, Moonlight Madness will be going on all around the city. Previously known as Midnight Madness, Moonlight Madness is a biannual late-night shopping event put on by Emporia Main Street, once during the holiday season and once during the summertime.
This summer, Moonlight Madness will take place from 5-11 p.m. on July 30, with special deals to be found across town. A full list of participating businesses can be found at emporiamainstreet.com/events/moonlight-madness.
“The point is, sometimes it’s hard to get out with all the other work and family responsibilities, but late-night shopping is something that’s open to more people, and it’s typically during the summer a little more comfortable as you’re getting out later at night,” Woods said.
Additionally, Emporia Main Street will have Eighth Avenue between Commercial and Merchant streets blocked off to traffic, where there will be a beer garden with food trucks set up from 5-11 p.m. The Steve Kile Band will put on a free live concert starting at 7:15 p.m. and lasting for about three hours, according to Woods.
“We’ll have fantastic local music and some other surprises throughout the evening for those that are coming down to shop and support local businesses and support Emporia Main Street,” he said.
