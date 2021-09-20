The Emporia Gazette
BONNER SPRINGS — The Emporia High cross country team competed at the Bonner Springs Invitational on Saturday, with the girls taking second and the boys taking fourth.
The girls scored 36 points, placing them behind Blue Valley, who scored 29. The two schools were well ahead of the rest of the seven-team field, as the next best score — that of third-place finisher Bishop Miege — was 109.
The Spartans placed five in the top 11 of the girls race, with Elizabeth Willhite topping the list in fourth place with a time of 20:54.58. Sofia Ruvalcaba finished fifth at 20:59.44, Micah Sheffy-Harris was sixth at 21:01.39, Maryn True was 10th at 22:04.16 and Avery Gutierrez was 11th at 22:07.35. Leanna Lewis placed 21st at 23:13.23 and Lily Heinen finished 44th at 27:04.63.
Meanwhile, the boys team put two in the top 10 to come in fourth behind Blue Valley, Lansing and Bishop Miege.
Daghyn True finished fourth at 17:17.57 and Jonathan Laudie was eighth at 17:41.50. Michael Shi placed 23rd with a time of 19:19.75, Eli Hauff was 25th at 19:31.06 and Caden Wilson was 33rd at 20:15.68.
Emporia will head to Augusta this Saturday to compete at the Four-Mile Creek Resort.
