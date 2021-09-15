The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has released the results of the recently completed You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign, which "conducted overtime saturation patrols to aggressively enforce Kansas impaired driving laws."
According to Deputy Jody Meyers, officers made 10 impaired driving arrests and wrote two safety belt citations, 15 speeding citations and one other citation and arrest. In all, 157 vehicle stops were made during the campaign.
"If you were stopped you hopefully learned from your experience," Sheriff Jeff Cope said in a written release. "You can count on this department to vigorously enforce impaired driving and other traffic laws all through the year. We will continue to do so because, while the You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign may be over, we are always committed to enforcing impaired driving and other traffic laws.”
The traffic enforcement campaign was supported by a federal grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.