Tornado trot
The Tornado Trot and Trail, originally scheduled for June 27, has been postponed to July 11 due to weather conditions. It will still be held at Reading City Park. To keep participants safe and socially distanced, a rolling start will be available between 6:45 - 7:30 a.m. for bikers, runners and walkers. Hit the course as soon as you check-in. Same-day registration opens at 6:30 am. All proceeds benefit Handlebars of Hope.
Miss Amazing fundraiser
A kettle corn fundraiser for 2020 Kansas Miss Amazing Tiara Hensley has been set for 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. July 18 at Tractor Supply Company, 1318 Industrial Rd., in the parking lot.
As a result of COVID-19, many of her fundraisers have been canceled. Come out and support Hensley in her quest to get to nationals.
NLCYA fireworks sale
The North Lyon County Youth Association are selling fireworks at the Orchard, 1120 N. Hwy. 99. Hours are 3 - 9 p.m. today and Thursday. Hours on Friday and Saturday are 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Proceeds benefit NLCYA. Shop is air conditioned.
Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry will be open 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 - 6 p.m. Sunday during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Pre-packaged food is available for pickup on the north side of the Sacred Heart Church Parish Hall, 106 Exchange St. One bag per family per weekend.
To-go meals available for pick-up while supplies last.
Widowed Persons Service meetings
Due to changes in the pandemic situation in Kansas, the Widowed Persons Service has postponed all planned meetings until further notice.
Luminarias for sale
Relay for Life of the Flint Hills will host a drive-in luminaria ceremony 8 p.m. July 31 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The public is invited to honor those affected by cancer with the reading of names and dedication of luminarias.
Luminarias may be purchased for $10 before July 20 by contacting your favorite RFL team member, emailing RFLflinthills@gmail.com, or by calling 620-215-3865. All money goes to the American Cancer Society.
Do you have an event or fundraiser for About Town? Email news@emporia.com or call 342-4800.
