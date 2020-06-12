Emporia Police are investigating a shooting, Sergeant Lisa Sage confirmed to The Emporia Gazette Friday morning.
The shooting reportedly occurred early Friday morning and was reported when a patient came to Newman Regional Health with a gunshot wound.
"I can confirm we responded to Newman for a report of someone there with a gunshot wound," Sage told The Gazette. "We are currently investigating."
The location of the shooting and name and age of the patient are currently unavailable.
We will have more on this as the situation develops.
