PFC Glenn Franklin White, United States Marine Corps, 19, of Emporia, Kansas was killed in action on November 22, 1943 during the invasion of Betio Island, Tarawa Atoll, Gilbert Islands during World War II.
Glenn Franklin White was born July 27, 1924 in Emporia, the son of Jesse “Frank” and Eva (Rector) White. He was raised in Emporia with his brother Lewis White, sister Delia Krueger and a cousin Don Stair who was raised with him as a brother. After joining the United States Marine Corps in February of 1942, he was assigned to A Company, First Battalion, Sixth Marine Regiment, Second Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force. Glenn was awarded the Silver Star Medal posthumously for his gallantry during action on November 22, 1943.
Glenn is survived by a brother, Don Stair of Emporia; nephew, Frank A. White of Emporia; niece, Pat O’Brien of Iola, Kansas; nephew, Richard Krueger of Arkansas City, Kansas; nephew, Jerry White of Kansas City, Missouri and many great nieces and nephews.
Repatriation of PFC Glenn F. White will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia, with Military Honors presented by US Marine Corps. PFC White will be honored at the Kansas City International Airport as he arrives 12:16 P.M. Friday, September 17, 2021, afterwards he will then be escorted to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Emporia Police and Patriot Guard will escort PFC White to Memorial Lawn at 10:30 A.M. Saturday.
For more information on PFC White please go to
Finding Glenn White: An Emporia Marine returns home after 78 years | Gaz | emporiagazette.com
Emporia Marine killed in WWII identified | Free | emporiagazette.com
https://kvoe.com/2021/09/09/repatriation-plans-announced-for-emporia-soldier-silver-star-medal-winner-glenn-white/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.