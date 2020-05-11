The majority of FHTC summer courses have been moved to an online format beginning May 26.
Some programs will be meeting in a face-to-face format to complete hands-on components and certifications for their programs. Students will receive notification from their program instructor with additional information.
All those on the FHTC campus will be adhering to the social distancing guidelines from the Lyon County Health Department including 6 ft. spacing, wearing of masks and ensuring frequent hand washing or use of hand sanitizer.
At this time, FHTC plans to resume face-to-face classes for the Fall semester beginning Aug. 17 with the understanding that these plans could change based on county and/or state phases and guidance.
“Our primary goal is to continue to provide quality hands-on education while keeping all of our students and employees safe. We are communicating regularly with the Lyon County Health Department and working collaboratively with them to determine best practices moving forward,” Dean Hollenbeck, FHTC President, said.
For more information about Flint Hills Technical College, visit fhtc.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.