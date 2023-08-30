Clois “Erlene” Hobble of Emporia died on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Sunflower Care Homes in Emporia. She was 81.
Erlene was born on November 21, 1941, in Emporia, the daughter of Howard and Clois B. Zirnstein Ensminger. She married Clayton V. Hobble on August 18, 1962, in Emporia. He survives of the home.
Surviving family members include her husband, Clayton V. Hobble of Emporia; daughter, Elisha L. (Matt) Torres of Helotes, Texas; son, Jason (Mary) Hobble of Emporia; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister, Carole A. Paige (Marvin) of Southbury, Connecticut.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, E. Eugene Ensminger.
Erlene was a beautician and owned The Hair Brush beauty salon for 5 years. She later worked as Clerk at the Lyon County Courthouse for 24 years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star in Americus, and Beauceant in Emporia. Erlene was also a member of Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion Auxiliary and Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary both of Emporia.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions to the Sunflower Care Home, Hand in Hand Hospice can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at robertsblue.com.
