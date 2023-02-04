Harold Dean Hensley of Emporia died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. He was 89.
Harold was born on December 6, 1933 in Emporia, Kansas the son of William S. and Ora Bell Stubbs Hensley. He married Sharon M. Headley in 1971 at Messiah Lutheran Church. They later divorced.
Surviving family members include: son, Travis Hensley of Wichita; stepson, Jay Muse of Boliver, Missouri; step-daughter, Renee Stockwell of Emporia; grandchildren, Casey Headley of Emporia, Nathan Muse of Overland Park, and Joshua Muse of Shawnee; great-grandchildren, Eli and Blake Headley, Knox, Echo, Oaklee and Rad Muse, and Joseph and James Muse.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles Hensley, and Paul Hensley; sisters, Esther Hensley, Virginia Hensley, Zella Flynn, Treva Morfitt, Dorothy Jones and Juanita Bartram.
Harold was a sanitation supervisor at Dolly Madison for over 20 years.
Cremation has taken place with a visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 6, 2023 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Private interment will take place at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. Memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.